ZEITBOMBE DER FRANZÖSISCHEN ATOMINDUSTRIE – weltweit hunderte AKWs betroffen – USA ermitteln und Medien schweigen!

This week the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission released a list of U.S. reactors that may contain parts made by Areva that have potential defects and problems with quality assurance documents regarding the parts’ manufacture. The components named are mostly replacement reactor vessel heads, replacement steam generator components or pressurizers.

The NRC stated it has no immediate safety concerns regarding the potentially defective parts from Creusot Forge, and they were supplied to 17 reactors in 13 U.S. sites, directly by Areva or through third-party vendors.

The reactors identified this week are as follows:

FirstEnergy’s Beaver Valley 1

Luminant’s Comanche Peak 1

Scana’s VC Summer

Southern’s Farley 1, 2

STP’s South Texas 1, 2

TVA’s Sequoyah 1

TVA’s Watts Bar 1

Entergy’s ANO 2

Dominion’s North Anna 1, 2

Dominion’s Surry 1

Dominion’s Millstone 2

NextEra’s St. Lucie 1

Xcel Energy Prairie Island 1, 2

NRC Blog on Quality Assurance

Areva Quality Audit Fact Sheet

Quelle ANS