Warum Sex- Roboter? Erste Bordelle gibt es bereits – NEW REPORT EXPLORES THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY ABOUT SEX ROBOTS

Würden Menschen überhaupt Sex mit Robotern haben wollen? Roboter werden uns immer ähnlicher, handeln eigenständig und können sogar „ denken“. Und es scheint wirklich Menschen zu geben, die eine kalte, leblose Umarmung aus Silikon ohne jegliche menschliche Interaktionen wollen. In Europa gibt es bereits ein Sex-Roboter-Bordell. In Barcelona ist es möglich, für etwa $ 127 pro Stunde, ein romantisches Rendezvous mit einer Sexpuppe zu haben. Sex-Roboter, die wie Menschen aussehen, können bereits für Partys in den USA gekauft oder gemietet werden und es gibt bereits Pläne für ein Café mit „erotischen Cyborgs“ in Paddington, London.

Unternehmen bieten die Sex-Roboter je nach Vorliebe, für einen Betrag von $ 5000 bis $ 15000 an. In der aktuellen Studie wird davor gewarnt, Sex-Roboter herzustellen, die wie Kinder aussehen. Unternehmen produzieren Sex-Roboter in allen Varianten, allerdings veröffentlichen diese nicht die Zahlen, wie viele bereits verkauft wurden. Daher ist auch nicht bekannt, wie viele einen solchen Sex-Roboter besitzen.

Warum Sex- Roboter?

Zum einen sind die Sex-Roboter aus Silikon teuer, dazu noch leblos und kalt. Doch wie schreibt das Bordell für Sex-Roboter in Barcelona auf ihrer Webseite zu den Lumi Modellen: „Sie sind völlig realistische Puppen, sowohl in ihren Bewegungen als auch in ihrem „Gefühl „, und sie werden es Ihnen erlauben, alle Ihre Fantasien ohne Grenzen zu erfüllen.“

Für Menschen, die es schwer haben, intime Beziehungen aufzubauen, können Sex-Roboter eine wichtige Hilfe sein, so die Studie zur „Sexuellen Zukunft mit Robotern“, die am Mittwoch, dem 05. Juli 2017 veröffentlicht wurde. Die Autoren verweisen aber auch auf die Gefahr hin, dass Sex-Roboter zur Erfüllung sexueller Wünsche genutzt werden könnten, die ansonsten illegal seien.

Als künftige Anwendungsszenarien werden in der Studie etwa Roboter-Prostituierte, sexuelle Gefährten für alte und einsame Menschen und Unterstützung bei sexuellen Heilungsprozessen von Traumatisierten genannt. Menschen, die körperliche Handicaps aufweisen oder traumatisiert seien, könnten die Roboter beim sexuellen Heilungsprozess helfen, sagte Aimee van Wynsberge, Professorin für Moral und Technologie an der Universität Delfs dem „Guardian“.

Während Roboter den Menschen ähnlich sehen, sind ihre Bewegungen und ihr Reden immer noch grob, sagte Noel Sharkey, Co-Autor der Studie und die Sex-Roboter sind noch von der HBO-Serie Westword weit entfernt. Die Serie handelt von einem futuristischen Vergnügungspark, in welchem die Gäste mithilfe von menschenähnlichen Robotern (Hosts) Geschichten des Wilden Westens spielen können. Die Sex-Roboter würden zwar Menschen bereits sehr ähnlich sehen, doch ihr sprachlicher Ausdruck und auch die Bewegungen sind laut Noel Sharkey noch sehr „einfach“.

Androider Klon im Vergleich zum Menschen

Sozialroboter werden bald Teil unserer Haushalte und unseres Arbeitslebens sein – und es könnte sein, dass ihre Arbeit besser ist als die der Menschen, sagt Robotikwissenschaftler Prof Hiroshi Ishiguro. Berichten zufolge könnten innerhalb der nächsten 10 bis 20 Jahre bis zu 40 % der Erwerbsbevölkerung durch Automatisierung ersetzt werden. In nicht allzu ferner Zukunft werden wir Mühe haben, den Unterschied zu erkennen, ob es sich um einen Menschen oder um einen Roboter handelt. „Natürlich verbessern wir die Android-Technologie jedes Jahr und wir verbessern die Materialien und den Gesichtsausdruck und die Eigenschaften“, sagt er. Er zitiert ein Experiment mit einem androiden Empfangschef, der in einer japanischen Firma eingesetzt wurde.

„Achtzig Prozent der Menschen konnten keinen Unterschied feststellen. Sie begrüßten einfach den Androiden mit Hallo“, sagt er. „Die anderen 20 % dachten vielleicht, dass da irgendetwas nicht stimmt, dass da vielleicht kein Mensch ist. Aber die Technologie kann immerhin 80 % der Menschen in die Irre führen, wenn der Android sich wie ein Empfangschef benimmt. Ein Empfangschef ist ziemlich einfach“. Laut Prof Hiroshi Ishiguro sind sogar Emotionen irgendwann vielleicht nicht so schwierig zu kopieren, vielleicht sogar Empathie. „Es ist programmierbar und der Roboter kann die menschlichen Gefühle nachahmen. Aber Gefühle sind tiefgreifende Fragen für Menschen … Wir verwenden so viele vieldeutige Wörter für Menschen – Bewusstheit, Herz. Um vollkommen zu verstehen, was diese Worte bedeuten, brauchen wir einen Spiegel, um die Menschheit zu reflektieren“.



Wenn Sie also irgendwann nach Barcelona kommen und viel Geld übrig haben, dann können Sie sich eine von den Sex-Roboter mieten und sich vergnügen. Soweit ist es schon gekommen, Westworld lässt grüßen, die „Künstliche Intelligenz“ jetzt auch in einem Bordell.





Download the report here: FRR Consultation Report Our Sexual Future with robots

Photo: Kati," the Lumi sex doll now at a Barcelona brothel

